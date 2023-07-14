Sendero Wealth Management LLC Invests $235,000 in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 107,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 40,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 3,111.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $134.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.73. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.54 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

