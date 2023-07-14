Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,570 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Entegris by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Entegris by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Entegris by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 346,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,431,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Entegris Stock Performance

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris stock opened at $112.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,622.50 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.87 million. Entegris had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

