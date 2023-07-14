Sendero Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $89,816,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2,418.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,339,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $63.14 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

