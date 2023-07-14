Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 800 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,910,000 after buying an additional 2,774,011 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 405.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,849,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,615,000 after buying an additional 1,483,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,277,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE:IPG opened at $39.41 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.68%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

