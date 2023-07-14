Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $564.00

Shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 564 ($7.26) and last traded at GBX 570 ($7.33), with a volume of 24056 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 584 ($7.51).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.27) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,766 ($22.72) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 989 ($12.72) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Secure Trust Bank Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £106.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.55, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 625.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 682.62.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

Further Reading

