Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Down 67.7% in June

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the June 15th total of 239,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Secoo Stock Performance
Shares of SECO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.83. 89,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,242. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. Secoo has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $5.03.
Secoo Company Profile
