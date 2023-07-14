Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Down 67.7% in June

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the June 15th total of 239,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Secoo Stock Performance

Shares of SECO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.83. 89,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,242. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. Secoo has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $5.03.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

