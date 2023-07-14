Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Raised to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $70.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.40. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $90.01. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -23.55%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

