SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target Raised to $20.00

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.40.

SciPlay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SciPlay

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.85 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SciPlay by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 38,379 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SciPlay by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SciPlay by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 23,828 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 16.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

