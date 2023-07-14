Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.01. 1,647,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,381,211. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

