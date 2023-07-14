Scholarship Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $47.60 (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Scholarship Coin has a total market capitalization of $13,937.71 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s launch date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 17,195,000 coins. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00081037 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scholarship Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

