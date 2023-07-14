SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Short Interest Down 69.1% in June

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the June 15th total of 138,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 941,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SaverOne 2014 Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SVRE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,103. SaverOne 2014 has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.
About SaverOne 2014
