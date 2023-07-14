SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Short Interest Down 69.1% in June

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the June 15th total of 138,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 941,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SaverOne 2014 Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SVRE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,103. SaverOne 2014 has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

