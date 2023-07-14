Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €222.70 ($244.73) and last traded at €224.00 ($246.15). 42,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €225.10 ($247.36).
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Up 1.0 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €245.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €283.20.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.
