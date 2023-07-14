Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Shares Up 1%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €259.00 ($284.62) and last traded at €255.50 ($280.77). 1,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €253.00 ($278.02).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €268.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €306.30.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

