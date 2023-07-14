Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRCW) Short Interest Down 98.6% in June

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the June 15th total of 385,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 1,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,607. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRCW – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,108 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures various advanced robotic systems. Its robotic systems redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the most productive workforce. The company's products include Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton to augment user strength, endurance, and precision without materially restricting freedom of movement; Guardian XT, a teleoperated mobile robotic system; Guardian GT, a custom product; Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system; Guardian DX for defense logistics and maintenance applications; Guardian XM, an intelligent manipulator; Guardian sea class robotic system; and Guardian HLS, a pneumatic rescue and recovery system.

