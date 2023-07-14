Sarasin & Partners LLP Takes $42.13 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 468,775 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,129,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after acquiring an additional 155,155 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,766,000 after acquiring an additional 234,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after buying an additional 210,192 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,369,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,097,000 after buying an additional 76,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,036,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,739,000 after buying an additional 190,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.37. 146,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,070. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.26. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $134.03.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,570 shares of company stock worth $2,282,993 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

