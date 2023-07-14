Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases 1,602,805 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,574,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602,805 shares during the period. Aramark accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 2.91% of Aramark worth $275,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Aramark by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Aramark by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aramark by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,048,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,728,000 after purchasing an additional 326,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,551. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Aramark has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $45.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.96.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 46.81%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

