Sarasin & Partners LLP Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 46,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTCH. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Farfetch by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 179,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Farfetch by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 823,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 455,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.52.

FTCH stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,234,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,698,468. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 66.50% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

