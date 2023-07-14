Sarasin & Partners LLP Lowers Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 247,537 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $53,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $580.29. 305,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $530.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.79. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $584.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.33.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

