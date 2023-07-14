Sarasin & Partners LLP Invests $123.78 Million in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 202,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,779,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.13% of Charter Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Charter Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CHTR. Cfra upgraded Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.82.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $379.24. The stock had a trading volume of 216,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,681. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.67. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $496.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.