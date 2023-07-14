Sarasin & Partners LLP Increases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 698,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,406 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 1.7% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $186,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,567,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 17,322.3% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in American Tower by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,555,000 after purchasing an additional 816,302 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.53.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.26. 369,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,881. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.