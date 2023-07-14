Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $33.42 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94,389 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.17% of Entegris worth $33,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Entegris by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Entegris by 3,909.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Entegris by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Entegris Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENTG. Citigroup downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.26. 337,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,622.50 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.76.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.87 million. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

