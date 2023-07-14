Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $12.97 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $12,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3,564.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.29.

Insider Activity

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.31. The company had a trading volume of 54,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,606. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $97.74 and a 52 week high of $147.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.91.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.