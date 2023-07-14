Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 699,205 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699,205 shares during the quarter. Middleby comprises 3.2% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 3.23% of Middleby worth $342,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at $21,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MIDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Middleby Price Performance

MIDD traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.40. 81,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,778. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.55. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $122.33 and a 52-week high of $162.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.37.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.97 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Further Reading

