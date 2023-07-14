Sarasin & Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 854.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,270,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137,205 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates makes up approximately 2.0% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $215,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,294,000 after purchasing an additional 235,577 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 207,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $27,408,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 229,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,269,000 after purchasing an additional 132,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.38. The stock had a trading volume of 64,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,004. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.