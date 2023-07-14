Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 549,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.24% of Sabra Health Care REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,398,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 585,125 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.70. 880,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -214.28%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBRA. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

