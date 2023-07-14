Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

Equities research analysts at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average is $52.37. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

