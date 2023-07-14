SALT (SALT) Hits Market Cap of $2.86 Million

SALT (SALT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, SALT has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $10,642.65 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017273 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00020811 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014401 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,081.31 or 1.00018132 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02410482 USD and is up 17.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $10,954.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.