Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Trading Down 4.6 %
NYSE SFE opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
