Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE SFE opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 128,391 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 83,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.