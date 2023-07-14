SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $451.00

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 451 ($5.80) and traded as low as GBX 451 ($5.80). SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at GBX 451 ($5.80), with a volume of 965,833 shares trading hands.

SafeCharge International Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 451 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 451. The company has a market capitalization of £689.54 million and a PE ratio of 27.84.

SafeCharge International Group Company Profile

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.

