SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $451.00

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 451 ($5.80) and traded as low as GBX 451 ($5.80). SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at GBX 451 ($5.80), with a volume of 965,833 shares trading hands.
SafeCharge International Group Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 451 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 451. The company has a market capitalization of £689.54 million and a PE ratio of 27.84.
SafeCharge International Group Company Profile
SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SafeCharge International Group
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for SafeCharge International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SafeCharge International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.