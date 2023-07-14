Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 5,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
Rubicon Organics Trading Down 2.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.
Rubicon Organics Company Profile
