Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 5,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Rubicon Organics Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

Rubicon Organics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Organics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Organics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.