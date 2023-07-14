Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PTEN. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.81.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $19.81.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth $31,402,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,697,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,094,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 145,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 252,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

