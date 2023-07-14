Royal Bank of Canada Increases Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $135.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OC. Barclays upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.46.

Shares of OC opened at $133.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $134.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,993 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 24.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 245.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

