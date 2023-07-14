Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,405 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,306,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,793,000 after acquiring an additional 438,697 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,087,000 after acquiring an additional 632,218 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $152.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.43. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

