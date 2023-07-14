Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROIV. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

ROIV opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $128,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 641,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,999. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $128,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 641,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 15,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $130,653.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 200,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,170.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,851,861 shares of company stock worth $136,425,337 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after buying an additional 117,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 159,787 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth $8,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines. It develops transformative medicines by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging its platform to launch Vants nimble and focuses biopharmaceutical and health technology companies.

