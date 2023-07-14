Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 3.4%

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $5.97. 3,080,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 3,710,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 68.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,428 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $100,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 546,065 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,457,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $223,031.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,779 shares in the company, valued at $390,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,388 shares of company stock worth $877,022 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.00% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,819 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,639 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 14.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,008 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

