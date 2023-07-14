Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Sells $480,000.00 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Warnick sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 708,325 shares in the company, valued at $8,499,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Robinhood Markets Trading Up 4.3 %
NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $12.45. 18,550,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,895,933. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.19.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 76.47%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on HOOD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.09.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.
