Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Sells $480,000.00 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Warnick sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 708,325 shares in the company, valued at $8,499,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $12.45. 18,550,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,895,933. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 76.47%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HOOD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

