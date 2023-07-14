River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 22,064 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,156,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,064 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 5.65% of Park Aerospace worth $15,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 139,770 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 644,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after buying an additional 371,881 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 475,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 70,490 shares in the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Aerospace Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE PKE opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.92.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Park Aerospace Profile

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

