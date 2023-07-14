River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 18,826 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,826 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $133.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.37. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

