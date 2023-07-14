River Road Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $239,384,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,771.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 311,567 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,185,000 after acquiring an additional 297,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $164.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.53. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $134.59 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.