River Road Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,640 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Owens Corning worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Owens Corning by 87.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.46.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $133.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.26. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $134.00. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,570 shares of company stock worth $2,282,993. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

