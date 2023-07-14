River Road Asset Management LLC Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,290,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,830,000 after purchasing an additional 71,765 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 379,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $52.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.58.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $298.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.58 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $441,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,961.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Stories

