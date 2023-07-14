River Road Asset Management LLC Has $21.64 Million Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,758 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $21,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 32.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 29.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 171,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $12,024,100.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,763,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,991,739.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 171,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $12,024,100.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,763,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,991,739.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,718,070 shares of company stock valued at $115,836,574. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $72.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.52.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

