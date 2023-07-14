River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,203 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $16,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average of $75.38. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.22 and a 12-month high of $88.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 66.23%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

