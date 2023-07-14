RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Trading 10.3% Higher

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 9,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 43,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

RIV Capital Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

About RIV Capital

(Get Free Report)

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.