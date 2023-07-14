RIT Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:RITPF) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of RIT Capital Partners plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$24.00 and last traded at C$24.00. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.06.

Separately, Investec downgraded shares of RIT Capital Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.08.

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

