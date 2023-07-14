RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Shares Up 2.1%

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.75. 2,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 15,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RIOCF. Desjardins lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 57.26%.

(Get Free Report)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at March 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 191 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 33.5 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 11 development properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.