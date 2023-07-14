Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,350

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,250 ($67.54) to GBX 5,350 ($68.83) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,600 ($84.91) to GBX 6,400 ($82.34) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($74.62) to GBX 5,670 ($72.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,000 ($64.33) to GBX 5,100 ($65.61) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 6,200 ($79.76) to GBX 6,000 ($77.19) in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,700 ($86.20) to GBX 6,400 ($82.34) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,155.38 ($79.19).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

LON:RIO traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 5,219 ($67.14). 2,959,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,344. The firm has a market cap of £65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 874.20, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.71. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($56.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,406 ($82.41). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,016.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,481.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47.

Insider Transactions at Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

In related news, insider Simon Henry acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,221 ($67.17) per share, for a total transaction of £26,105 ($33,584.20). In related news, insider Simon Henry acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,221 ($67.17) per share, for a total transaction of £26,105 ($33,584.20). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,586 ($71.86), for a total value of £279.30 ($359.32). Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.