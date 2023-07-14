Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given New GBX 6,400 Price Target at Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 6,700 ($86.20) to GBX 6,400 ($82.34) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 6,200 ($79.76) to GBX 6,000 ($77.19) in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($74.62) to GBX 5,670 ($72.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,000 ($64.33) to GBX 5,100 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 6,147.69 ($79.09).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,228 ($67.26) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,016.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,481.87. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($56.92) and a one year high of GBX 6,406 ($82.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 875.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,921 ($63.31) per share, for a total transaction of £24,605 ($31,654.44). In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,586 ($71.86), for a total value of £279.30 ($359.32). Also, insider Ngaire Woods bought 500 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,921 ($63.31) per share, for a total transaction of £24,605 ($31,654.44). Corporate insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

