Ribbon Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $683,949.79 (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $67.95 million and approximately $683,949.79 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

