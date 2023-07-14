RH (RH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RH (NYSE: RH):

7/14/2023 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $360.00 to $425.00.

6/29/2023 – RH had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 51job, Inc..

6/29/2023 – RH was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2023 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $315.00 to $360.00.

5/30/2023 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $277.00 to $256.00.

5/26/2023 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $235.00 to $230.00.

5/26/2023 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $260.00.

5/26/2023 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $230.00.

5/17/2023 – RH was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

RH Stock Performance

RH stock traded up $7.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.10. 1,346,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,288. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.16. RH has a 1 year low of $227.00 and a 1 year high of $380.30.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,845,170. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.